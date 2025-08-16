Holtville High School principal Sean Kreauter is grinning from ear to ear.
This spring, juniors and seniors at the school continued to excel in Advanced Placement classes. Of the nine programs offered at the school, six were above state and global averages and 73% of the exams taken saw a qualifying score. More programs are offered through Access where students study under a college professor through video conferencing.
“We had 197 exams taken by our students and 144 of those received qualifying scores,” Kreauter said. “Another remarkable thing is we had one teacher, coach Phillip Smart, who was one student away from having everyone in his three classes with qualifying scores. He was our teacher of the year last year.”
Smart had all 33 students in his AP precalculus and AP calculus classes with qualifying scores and 93% of his AP chemistry students.
The upward trend in success and growth in AP at Holtville started several years ago. In 2022, 55 students were enrolled in AP courses with 40% of exams receiving a qualifying score. In 2023, there were 70 students with 54% of exams getting qualifying marks. That grew to 74 students in 2024 with 64% of exams receiving qualifying scores. This spring there were 88 students in the program.
“We had to take the makeup exams,” assistant principal and AP coordinator Lana Moore said. “There were students involved in softball playoffs. There were even exams on the day of graduation and some students made the decision to take the four hour exam at a later date.”
Even taking make-up exams didn’t slow the students' success. There were 12 AP Scholars with an average score of 3.14. It means students took at least three AP exams and scored a three or better.
Holtville had 11 students earn AP Scholar with Honor with an average score of 3.52. It means students receive an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on four or more exams.
There were four students earning AP Scholar with Distinction with an average score of 4.37. It means students who receive an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams.
Kreauter said students who did not get qualifying scores still got something from AP classes.
“They are really hard,” Kreauter said. “It’s a rigor like nothing else we have on campus. It teaches great study habits for those going to a four year university. They're the students who have taken AP classes succeed no matter how they did on the AP exam.”