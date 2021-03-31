The moment Wetumpka's been waiting for has finally arrived. HGTV's Home Town Takeover is set to air on Sunday, May 2.
Erin Napier, half of the husband-wife duo that hosts the show, announced on Instagram that the first episode in the six-week series will air at 7 p.m. on HGTV.
Over a period of four months, crews with HGTV transformed Company Street and renovated homes, businesses and parks.
"In the span of four months last fall and winter, during a global pandemic, five hours from home, @scotsman.co (Ben Napier) and I gave it our everything to help teach a little town in Alabama everything we’ve learned about small town revitalization in our 13 years of work in Laurel," Erin Napier wrote in an Instagram post. "We’re sister cities now, examples of what communities who fight for their small towns can do: We will renovate homes, sure. And businesses. And parks. And an entire street. All with the help of our Wetumpka, HGTV and Discovery friends and family."
Viewers can also watch episode one on Discovery Plus at anytime on May 2.