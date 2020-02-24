According to Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin, a man is hospitalized in critical condition after allegedly breaking into a home and being shot multiple times by the homeowner.
Franklin said the incident occurred around 5 a.m. Monday on Clemons Road in the Flatwood community when the homeowner, his wife and their child woke to a loud banging sound.
"The homeowner got up to investigate while carrying his handgun," Franklin said. "There, he saw a man by the name of Charles Bowne. Mr. Bowne makes entry into the home and tells the resident to, 'Give me your stuff.'"
Franklin said the homeowner shot Bowne, 39, a white male known to live in the area, four times as the suspect reached toward his own waist.
"The homeowner fired four shots from a 9 mm, striking Bowne in the head, shoulder, bicep and left leg,” Franklin said.
According to Franklin, a deputy responded and found Bowne lying inside the home near the front door.
"Bowne was sent to Montgomery by helicopter to Jackson Hospital," Franklin said. "His condition is critical right now which is indicative of the head wound. We do not know what is going to happen with him yet."
Franklin said Bowne has previously served time in the Elmore County Jail and was extradited to serve time in the penitentiary system of Indiana.
"He was released from there and he came back to Elmore County," Franklin said. "Now, we are saddled with the problems that he has. We found a crack pipe in his sock."
Franklin said the family is doing OK.
"This will be presented to a grand jury due to the nature of the nature of the offense," he said. "I have no doubt that the homeowner will not have any repercussions. He was protecting his home and his family."
No other details were made available as the investigation continues.