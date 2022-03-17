Wetumpka native Isaac Stubbs evacuated Ukraine about a month before Russia invaded the country on Feb. 24.
“Saying goodbye to my friends in those circumstances was heartbreaking,” Stubbs said.
Stubbs had been serving in Ukraine on his two-year mission with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
He follows in the footsteps of his father, Troy Stubbs, chairman of the Elmore County Commission and candidate to represent District 31 in the Alabama House of Representatives.
The elder Stubbs took his two-year mission to Russia from 1998-2000.
The tensions between Russia and Ukraine have been simmering for more than a decade, with the Russo-Ukrainian War beginning in earnest in 2014 with the Russian annexation of Crimea.
Despite the ongoing conflict, Isaac said the Ukrainian people did not initially show concern that Russia would take the step of invasion.
"In general, the Ukrainian people were very relaxed themselves regarding their relationship with Russia,” Isaac said. “Because of the constant threats, border issues, and past conflicts, I think that they became somewhat numb to the ill treatment they received.”
Isaac spent the majority of his time in the Eastern city of Kharkiv, which has dominated the news over the past two weeks as a flashpoint of conflict due to its position so near the Russian border.
“I saw occasional gatherings/parades celebrating Ukrainian independence and had isolated incidents with both radical Pro-Russian and Pro-Ukranian citizens,” Isaac said. “The divide was often only a matter of age. As the Russian troops gathered around the border, my service changed and I was relocated to Kiev, further away from a potential border conflict. Like I stated previously, the people were generally nonchalant about the threats, but in late December and January it was a common conversation on the street to mention the potential conflict.
“It was also generally unexpected – we heard from most native Ukrainians that ‘this happened every year’ or that ‘they wouldn't reasonably cross the border.’"
Isaac and the others were evacuated to Kyiv on Christmas Eve to be further from the Russian border, but the Ukranian capitol soon became another prime target as Russia began collaborating with Belarus to position troops there.
“He moved from one place close to Russia to another close to Belarus,” Troy Stubbs said. Russia and Belarus are obviously working together— now we know— so mid-January there began to be a buildup of Russian military on the Belarus border with Ukraine which escalated things.”
Stubbs said Isaac and 60 other missionaries had to ensure all their documentation was together and had to get negative Covid tests to leave the country.
Finally, Isaac made it home to the U.S. to carry on his mission in Chicago.
Even though his mission work in Ukraine is done for now, Isaac said he remains in contact with some of his friends he made in the country.
“Most of the young men are either engaged in fighting or on the way to do so,” Isaac said. “Many of my friends are strong, and, all things considered, optimistic. Many are also scared. I am connected with a few Russian citizens as well, or others who have many connections with Russia, so my current communication pool has a variety of political opinions. Ultimately, the resounding sentiment is to end violent aggression in favor of more diplomatic pursuits.”
So far, the war has waged on for nearly two weeks despite sanctions from the majority of the international community against Russia for the unprovoked invasion.
So far, all attempts at peace talks have fallen through.
Because Kharkiv is so close to Russia, Russian is spoken conversationally and both Russian and Ukrainian are spoken natively. So Isaac learned Russian, although he said people were “occasionally surprised … because it seemed unpatriotic.”
Isaac called back to a Russian phrase though in regards to the Ukrainian people: “Надежда умирает последней” or "hope dies last.”
“It is true and evident from the Ukrainian people that their hope is the fire which fuels their defense, and it is that very hope that they will cling on to in the difficult, coming days,” Isaac said.