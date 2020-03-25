Elmore Community Hospital released data Tuesday morning on how many people have utilized the hospital’s COVID-19 collection site since it opened March 12.
According to operations director Amanda Hannon, the hospital has collected 118 tests.
Out of the 118 tests, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has reported eight patients have tested positive for the coronavirus in Elmore County, as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The hospital has performed approximately 20 tests a day and is receiving results from ADPH in three to five days.
Hannon said last week the hospital has received calls from people located throughout the state who are wanting to get tested.
“We are getting calls from all over the state, but the majority are coming from the River Region area,” she said in a statement.
The collection site is housed in a military-style tent and is located next to the entrance of the hospital’s emergency room.
People are encouraged to call ADPH at 888-264-2256 or call the hospital at 334-514-3713 if they think they may need testing for the coronavirus.
According to Hannon, staff will screen potential patients over the phone. The answers to those questions will determine if a person needs to come to the collection facility and take a test.
Both phone numbers are open 24/7 and the collection site is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.