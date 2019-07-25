The parents of Travis House, who was killed in a boating crash on Lake Jordan on July 4, have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the operator of one of the vessels.
Beasley Allen lawyer Ben Locklar filed the lawsuit in Elmore County Circuit Court on behalf of Wahoo and Susan House, the parents of the late Travis House, 17, who was entering his senior year at Marbury High School.
Damion Bruno, of Clanton, was operating a 19-foot Maxum runabout boat and the lawsuit states he was doing so “in a dangerous and reckless manner” that was almost certain to cause injury or death, according to a release from Beasley Allen.
The lawsuit also said Bruno has “had a long history of substance abuse and was not competent or qualified to safely operate a boat on the waters of the State of Alabama.”
Clay Jackson, 26, of Deatsville was also killed in the crash and early indications are alcohol was involved, according to Capt. Gary Buchanan, the commander of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol.
House and Jackson were among six people riding on a 19-foot Sea Hunt center console when the collision occurred between the mouth of Weoka Creek and Sears Slough after a fireworks show.
“Travis was enjoying the evening on Lake Jordan with friends but Damion Bruno’s reckless actions ended the evening tragically,” Locklar said in a statement. “Mr. Bruno had a duty to his fellow boaters to operate his boat safely and his failure to do so caused his boat to slam so violently into the boat carrying Travis and Clay Jackson that it knocked them both out of the boat and killed them.”
According to ALEA, 25 boating-related deaths have occurred in the first half of 2019, exceeding the totals for the year in 2017 and 2018.