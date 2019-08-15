We are very blessed with the incredible support we get from the community on a daily basis. If we put out a need for food or cleaning supplies or about anything, it is quickly met with multiple drop offs and deliveries from UPS and FedEx.
The shipments from Amazon, Chewy and Walmart are fantastic. The one thing they never include is info on the donor so if any donor needs a receipt, please just contact us at the Shelter and happy to help. And thank you all so very much for your incredible support.
The one thing we could use the most of right now is adopters.
We have so many wonderful pets looking for homes and no better time than this week to bust one (or more) of our dogs or cats or puppies or kittens out of our hot kennels and into the comfort of your loving air-conditioned home. We have probably 30-plus dogs under 20 pounds, gorgeous larger dogs, loving cats and also some senior declawed kitties looking for a calm home to land in.
Our adoption fees are $100 for dogs and $50 for cats under one-year-old; cats over one-year-old can be adopted by approved adopters for a fee of their choosing. This adoption fee completely covers the mandatory spay or neuter, basic immunizations, de-worming, microchip, heartworm check for dogs, rabies vaccination if old enough, free health exam with your participating veterinarian.
Just 18 days until our second annual Putts Fore Paws at the Emerald Mountain Golf Club from 8 a.m.to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22 in Wetumpka. We are incredibly grateful to Alabama News Network for starting this event to help our shelter and are looking forward to a ‘pawesome’ day.
This is a four-person scramble with an entry fee of $300 per team and covers green fees, golf carts, food, door prizes and more! Registration will begin at 6:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8 am. For sponsorship or participation questions contact Austin Saunders at asaunders@wncftv.com.
We love it that Emerald Mountain Golf Club is hosting this as it is such a great course here in Elmore County and greatly appreciate the owner and staff for so positively supporting our shelter!
The huge list of sponsors continues to grow so please thank these sponsors for their support: Pepsi, Greenville Foot Care, Jackson Hospital, The Wellness Coalition, First Community Bank of Central Alabama, Beacon Roofing Supply, Alabama Roofing Supply, Health Star Clinic, Simmons GoBattery, The Home Depot, Montgomery Biscuits, Auto Save Tire & Automotive, Guardian Credit Union, Montgomery Subaru, Alabama Lawns, Bama Budweiser Montgomery, Pet & Playground Products, James Bond Bail Bonds Inc. & Nancy’s Italian Ice.