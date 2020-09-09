Olympus is a nine-month old, male Lab mix, about 45 pounds. He is a wonderful boy who loves toys and treats, is great with dogs and cats. He is shy at first but very loving and fun; has been with us since he was a young pup so would love to learn about life with a family to call his own.
Adoption fees are $100 for dogs and $50 for cats under one-year-old; cats over one-year-old can be adopted by approved adopters for a fee of their choosing. This adoption fee completely covers the mandatory spay or neuter, basic immunizations, de-worming, microchip, heartworm check for dogs, rabies vaccination if old enough, free health exam with your participating veterinarian.
If you are interested in meeting Olympus or any of the pets, send an email to hselco@bellsouth.net for an adoption application. Once that is cleared, an appointment will be set up. Walk-in adoptions are not allowed.
The shelter is located at 255 Central Plank Road, Wetumpka, AL, 36092. The phone number is 334-567-3377 and the website is www.elmorehumane.org.