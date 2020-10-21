Elmore Community Hospital's inaugural Breast Cancer Scramble was a success, drawing dozens of people to the Wetumpka Sports Complex and raising thousands of dollars for the Joy to Life Foundation.
Ivy Creek Healthcare marketing director Heidi Smith said the event met and surpassed its goal of raising $5,000 for Joy to Life, a nonprofit that provides free mammograms and other breast cancer screenings to medically underserved women in Alabama.
During Saturday’s event, the Haynes Life Flight helicopter dropped 6,000 ping pong onto fields at the complex and participants scrambled to collect as many of the balls as they could.
Thirteen of those balls were specially marked with an Ivy Creek stamp which participants traded in for prizes from event sponsors. Each of the prizes had a minimum value of $500 and included items like a flat screen TV, a kayak, paddle board, $500 cash, a Weber Grill, tires, a lawnmower, motorized toy cars and much more.
Five food trucks — Bertolone’s Italian, Potz and Panz Gourmet, Los Maya’s Mexican, Frios Gourmet Pops and Aw Shuck Roasted Corn — were also in attendance and donated a portion of their sales to the Joy to Life Foundation.
The mascot for the Montgomery Biscuits also made an appearance and give away tickets to baseball games.
"For a first-year event, were' really excited to see this many people come out to support Joy to Life," Ivy Creek chief operating officer Amanda Hannon said. "We're really proud to be a supporter of Joy to Life. This is the biggest event we've ever hosted that benefit Joy to Life."
All of the proceeds from the event go to the Joy to Life Foundation, which also provides grants, builds and supports breast cancer awareness among all Alabamians and promotes overall health, wellbeing and education throughout the state.
Over the last five years, Joy to Life's funding and marketing efforts have led to nearly 100,000 mammograms for uninsured, low income women and men. The organization has raised more than $6 million to help fight breast cancer.