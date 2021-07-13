The Inaugural Coosa River Art Expo was a success on Friday, July 9, as artists and creatives gathered at the Wetumpka River Walk to showcase their artwork.
Founder and organizer Rhonda Sims said the event served as an opportunity for artists in the region to sell and showcase their work, and even to demonstrate how they create their artwork.
Sims said she was initially looking for a way to showcase her own art and the Coosa River Art Expo emerged from that.
The event included several different types of art including paintings, woodwork, jewelry making, photography, live music and homemade baked goods, jams and jellies. About 30 vendors participated in the event, including the Wharf Casual Seafood's food truck, Anne's Candy and Ice Cream Truck and Mr. V's Gumbo.
Musical guests include singer and songwriter Jessica Meuse and gospel singer Susie Seal. Wetumpka's B&B Health Boutique for provided pink sugar soaps, lotion and Salt Cave certificates as prizes for a few lucky guests.
Sims said she hopes to make the expo and annual event.
"The goal is to get a planning committee started that can help me plan this event in the years to come," she said.
Sims, who has worked in the nonprofit world for 20 years, said the event will serve as a fundraiser for the Wetumpka River Walk, which was damaged during the January 2019 tornado.
"I want to raise money to go toward improvement for the River Walk," Sims said. "There's still a lot that needs to be done over there and I just wanted to help out."
Those who missed the event can still purchase a Coosa River Art Expo: River Walk Fundraiser T-Shirts and/or make a donation to support the fundraiser for the River Walk and Memorial Park by sending $20 for the T-shirt and a donation of $10 to the PayPal account: Rsims.crae@yahoo.com.