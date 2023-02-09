Feb. 5
• Burglary was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
Feb. 2
• Forgery was reported on Wilson Street.
• Theft was reported on Durr Court.
Feb. 1
• Forgery and theft was reported on Cambridge Drive.
Jan. 28
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
