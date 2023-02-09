Police line STOCK
FIle / The Herald

Feb. 5

• Burglary was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Feb. 2

• Forgery was reported on Wilson Street.

• Theft was reported on Durr Court.

Feb. 1

• Forgery and theft was reported on Cambridge Drive.

Jan. 28

• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

 