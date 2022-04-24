April 19
• Harassment was reported on Coosa River Parkway.
April 18
• Theft was reported on Jeanette Barrett Industrial Boulevard.
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
• Domestic violence and criminal mischief was reported on Company Street.
April 14
• Menacing was reported on Cotton Street.
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
April 13
• Criminal mischief was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
Criminal mischief was reported on Hillside Trailer Park.
April 11
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.