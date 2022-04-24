Police line STOCK
FIle / The Herald

April 19

• Harassment was reported on Coosa River Parkway.

April 18

• Theft was reported on Jeanette Barrett Industrial Boulevard.

• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

• Domestic violence and criminal mischief was reported on Company Street.

April 14

• Menacing was reported on Cotton Street.

• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

April 13

• Criminal mischief was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Criminal mischief was reported on Hillside Trailer Park.

April 11

• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

 