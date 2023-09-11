Sept. 4
• Theft was reported on Holtville Road.
Sept. 1
• Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card and theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
Aug. 31
• Forgery was reported on Ft. Toulouse Road.
Aug. 29
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
