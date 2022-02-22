Feb. 15
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
• Public intoxication was reported on Pemrose Trail.
Feb. 14
• Criminal mischief was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
• Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported on Thomas Avenue.
Feb. 13
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
Feb. 12
• Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
Feb. 10
• Burglary was reported on Company Street.
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
• Harassment was reported on Main Street.
• Possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication was reported on Tuskeena Street.
• Harassment was reported on Main Street.
Feb. 9
• Unlawful breaking and entering was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
Feb. 8
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
• Criminal trespass was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
Feb. 7
• Theft of property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
Feb. 3
• Possession of a forged instrument was reported on U.S. Highway 231.