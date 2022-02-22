Police line STOCK
FIle / The Herald

Feb. 15

• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

• Public intoxication was reported on Pemrose Trail.

Feb. 14

• Criminal mischief was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

• Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported on Thomas Avenue.

Feb. 13

• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Feb. 12

• Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Feb. 10

• Burglary was reported on Company Street.

• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

• Harassment was reported on Main Street.

• Possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication was reported on Tuskeena Street.

• Harassment was reported on Main Street.

Feb. 9

• Unlawful breaking and entering was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Feb. 8

• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

• Criminal trespass was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Feb. 7

• Theft of property was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Feb. 3

• Possession of a forged instrument was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

 