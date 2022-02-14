Wetumpka Police Department
Feb. 6
• A domestic complaint was reported on Tallassee Street.
Feb. 3
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
• A runaway juvenile was reported on Coosa River Parkway.
• A runaway was reported on Bell Parkway.
Wetumpka Police Department
Feb. 6
• A domestic complaint was reported on Tallassee Street.
Feb. 3
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
• A runaway juvenile was reported on Coosa River Parkway.
• A runaway was reported on Bell Parkway.
Sunny. High 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 74F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription