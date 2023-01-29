Jan. 25
• A death investigation was conducted on West Oscelola Street.
Jan. 24
• Harassment was reported on Micanopy Street.
Jan. 23
• An assault was reported on Coosa River Parkway.
• Sexual misconduct was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
Jan. 21
• Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
• A natural death was reported on Hollowood Lane.
Jan. 20
• Robbery, assault and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
• Interference with public safety communication was reported on Rivercrest Drive.
Jan. 19
• Discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle was reported on Richard Street.
Criminal mischief was reported on Coosa River Parkway.
Jan. 12
• Animals running at large was reported on Camelia Drive.