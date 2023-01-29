Police line STOCK
FIle / The Herald

Jan. 25

• A death investigation was conducted on West Oscelola Street.

Jan. 24

• Harassment was reported on Micanopy Street.

Jan. 23

• An assault was reported on Coosa River Parkway.

• Sexual misconduct was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Jan. 21

• Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

• A natural death was reported on Hollowood Lane.

Jan. 20

• Robbery, assault and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

• Interference with public safety communication was reported on Rivercrest Drive.

Jan. 19

• Discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle was reported on Richard Street.

Criminal mischief was reported on Coosa River Parkway.

Jan. 12

• Animals running at large was reported on Camelia Drive.

 