July 19
• Theft and criminal mischief was reported on Coosa River Parkway.
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
• Criminal trespass was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
July 18
• Theft was reported on Government Street.
• Theft was reported on Jeanette Barrett Industrial Boulevard.
• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft was reported on Tuskeena Street.
• Discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and domestic violence was reported on Queen Ann Road.
July 17
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
July 16
• Assault was reported in Wetumpka.
July 15
• Theft was reported on Barnwood Court.
July 14
• Domestic violence was reported on Cotton Street.
• Menacing was reported on Cotton Street.
July 13
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
• Menacing was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
• Theft was reported on West Bridge Street.
July 12
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
July 10
• Domestic violence was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
July 9
• Harassing communications was reported on Hospital Drive.