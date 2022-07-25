Police line STOCK
July 19

• Theft and criminal mischief was reported on Coosa River Parkway.

• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

• Criminal trespass was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

July 18

• Theft was reported on Government Street.

• Theft was reported on Jeanette Barrett Industrial Boulevard.

• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft was reported on Tuskeena Street.

• Discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and domestic violence was reported on Queen Ann Road.

July 17

• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

July 16

• Assault was reported in Wetumpka.

July 15

• Theft was reported on Barnwood Court.

July 14

• Domestic violence was reported on Cotton Street.

• Menacing was reported on Cotton Street.

July 13

• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

• Menacing was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

• Theft was reported on West Bridge Street.

July 12

• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

July 10

• Domestic violence was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

July 9

• Harassing communications was reported on Hospital Drive.

 