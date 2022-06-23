June 19
• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
June 17
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
• Domestic violence and disorderly conduct was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft was reported on Government Street.
• Harassment was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
June 16
• Possession of a forged instrument was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
June 15
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
• Theft was reported on Hollowood Lane.
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
• Theft was reported on Ft. Toulouse Road.