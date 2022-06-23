Police line STOCK
FIle / The Herald

June 19

• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

June 17

• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

• Domestic violence and disorderly conduct was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft was reported on Government Street.

• Harassment was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

June 16

Sign up for Newsletters from The Herald

• Possession of a forged instrument was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

June 15

• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

• Theft was reported on Hollowood Lane.

• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

• Theft was reported on Ft. Toulouse Road.