July 4
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
July 3
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
• Reckless endangerment was reported on Cotton Lakes Boulevard.
July 1
• Domestic violence was reported on Holllowood Lane.
June 30
• Theft and criminal mischief was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
• Theft was reported on Tucker Drive.
• Burglary was reported on Main Street.
June 29
• Failure to pay for gasoline was reported on Georgia Road.
• Criminal mischief and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported on U.S. Highway 231.