Police line STOCK
FIle / The Herald

July 4

• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

July 3

• Reckless endangerment was reported on Cotton Lakes Boulevard.

July 1

• Domestic violence was reported on Holllowood Lane.

June 30

• Theft and criminal mischief was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

• Theft was reported on Tucker Drive.

• Burglary was reported on Main Street.

June 29

• Failure to pay for gasoline was reported on Georgia Road.

• Criminal mischief and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

 