June 12
• Criminal mischief was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
• Theft was reported on Orline Street.
June 8
• Harassment was reported on Coosa River Parkway
June 6
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
Mostly cloudy early. Isolated thunderstorms may develop this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 84F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: June 19, 2023 @ 10:15 am
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Mostly cloudy early. Isolated thunderstorms may develop this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 84F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Sun and clouds mixed with a slight chance of thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 86F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription