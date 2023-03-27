Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama... Tallapoosa River At The Tallapoosa Water Plant affecting Montgomery and Elmore Counties. .Flooding continues on the Tallapoosa River Basin and a flood warning remains in effect. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && Another statement will be issued by Monday afternoon, or sooner if conditions warrant. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tallapoosa River At The Tallapoosa Water Plant. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Low areas near the junction with the Coosa River begin to overflow. Extensive flooding of low lying areas begins between US 231 and the river at stages of 15 to 25 feet. At 25.0 feet, Extensive flooding of lowland areas begins west of the river and north of Anderson Road between stages of 25 to 30 feet. Any livestock and farm equipment should be moved to higher ground. At 25.5 feet, Dozier Road on the Montgomery County side is closed due to water over the roadway. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:15 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 12.4 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 24.5 feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall to 23.0 feet Tuesday evening. It will rise above flood stage early Wednesday morning to 27.9 feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. &&