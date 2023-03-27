.Periods of heavy rainfall over the past few days has resulted in
saturated ground conditions and swollen creeks within the watch
area. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches with locally higher
amounts are forecast through this morning. The higher threat area
for flooding will be south of I-20 and along and north the
Interstate 85 and Highway 80 corridor.
...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following
counties, Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers,
Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale,
Jefferson, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Montgomery, Perry,
Pickens, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter,
Talladega, Tallapoosa and Tuscaloosa.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&