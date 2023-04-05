March 27
• Illegal breaking and entering a vehicle and theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
March 24
• Domestic violence was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: April 5, 2023 @ 6:30 pm
Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds light and variable.
