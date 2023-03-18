Police line STOCK
FIle / The Herald

March 11

• Burglary and criminal mischief was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

March 10

• Harassing communications was reported on Cross Street.

• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

• Criminal mischief was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

March 8

• An animal complaint was reported on Fanooni Lane.

• Harassment was reported on River Road.

• Interference with custody was reported on Cotton Lakes Boulevard.

March 5

• Domestic violence was reported on South Opothleoohola Street.

• Criminal trespass was reported on Hollowood Lane.

March 4

• Domestic violence was reported on South Pine Street.

 