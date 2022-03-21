March 15
• Criminal mischief was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
March 13
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
March 11
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
March 10
• Theft and criminal mischief was reported on Hearth Haven Drive.
March 9
• Theft and unlawful breaking and entering was reported on Chapel Road.
March 8
• Breaking and entering a vehicle was reported on West Tuskeena Street.
• Theft was reported on Cambridge Drive.
• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft was reported on Margate Loop.
• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported on Margate Loop.
• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft was reported on Pemrose Trail.
March 7
• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported on Chapel Lakes Loop.
March 6
• Theft was reported on Margate Loop.