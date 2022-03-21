Police line STOCK
FIle / The Herald

March 15

• Criminal mischief was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

March 13

• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

March 11

• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

March 10

• Theft and criminal mischief was reported on Hearth Haven Drive.

March 9

• Theft and unlawful breaking and entering was reported on Chapel Road.

Sign up for Newsletters from The Herald

March 8

• Breaking and entering a vehicle was reported on West Tuskeena Street.

• Theft was reported on Cambridge Drive.

• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft was reported on Margate Loop.

• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported on Margate Loop.

• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft was reported on Pemrose Trail.

March 7

• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported on Chapel Lakes Loop.

March 6

• Theft was reported on Margate Loop.