Oct. 12
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
• Disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
• Domestic violence was reported on Crommelin Drive.
Oct. 11
• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported on Martin Drive.
• Domestic violence was reported Rivercrest Drive.
• Identity theft was reported on Charles Avenue.
Oct. 9
• Public intoxication and disorderly conduct was reported on Charles Avenue.
• Domestic violence was reported on Dun Mar Way.
Oct. 8
• Public Intoxication was reported on Milly Francis Street.
• Theft was reported on Wilson Street.
• Domestic violence was reported on Richard Road.
Oct. 7
• Criminal mischief was reported on Chapel Road.
Oct. 6
• Public intoxication was reported on U.S. Highway 231.