Oct. 12

• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

• Disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

• Domestic violence was reported on Crommelin Drive.

Oct. 11

• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported on Martin Drive.

• Domestic violence was reported Rivercrest Drive.

• Identity theft was reported on Charles Avenue.

Oct. 9

• Public intoxication and disorderly conduct was reported on Charles Avenue.

• Domestic violence was reported on Dun Mar Way.

Oct. 8

• Public Intoxication was reported on Milly Francis Street.

• Theft was reported on Wilson Street.

• Domestic violence was reported on Richard Road.

Oct. 7

• Criminal mischief was reported on Chapel Road.

Oct. 6

• Public intoxication was reported on U.S. Highway 231.