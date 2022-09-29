Weather Alert

...DRY AND BREEZY CONDITIONS EXPECTED ON THURSDAY... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHERN AND WESTERN PORTIONS OF CENTRAL ALABAMA... The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Red Flag Warning for South Central and South Western Alabama, which is in effect from noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * WINDS...Northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of a dry air mass and windy conditions will result in critical fire weather conditions. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&