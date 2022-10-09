Oct. 5
• Identity theft was reported on Jeanette Barrett Boulevard.
Oct. 4
• Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
• Theft was reported on Cotton Lakes Boulevard.
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
Oct. 3
• Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
• Theft was reported on North Shelby Street.
Oct. 2
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
• Domestic violence was reported on South Pine Street.
Oct. 1
• Domestic violence was reported on Opothleohola Street.
• Domestic violence was reported on South Pine Street.
• Domestic violence was reported in Autumnwood Village.
• Harassment was reported on Cherry Street.
Theft was reported on Bridge Street.
Sept. 29
• Burglary and theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
Sept. 28
• Domestic violence was reported on River Ridge Street.
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
Sept. 27
• Harassment and criminal trespass was reported on Camelia Drive.
• Domestic violence was reported on U.S. Highway 231.