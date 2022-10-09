Police line STOCK
FIle / The Herald

Oct. 5

• Identity theft was reported on Jeanette Barrett Boulevard.

Oct. 4

• Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

• Theft was reported on Cotton Lakes Boulevard.

• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Oct. 3

• Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

• Theft was reported on North Shelby Street.

Oct. 2

• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

• Domestic violence was reported on South Pine Street.

Oct. 1

Sign up for Newsletters from The Herald

• Domestic violence was reported on Opothleohola Street.

• Domestic violence was reported on South Pine Street.

• Domestic violence was reported in Autumnwood Village.

• Harassment was reported on Cherry Street.

Theft was reported on Bridge Street.

Sept. 29

• Burglary and theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Sept. 28

• Domestic violence was reported on River Ridge Street.

• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

Sept. 27

• Harassment and criminal trespass was reported on Camelia Drive.

• Domestic violence was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

 