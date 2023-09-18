Sept. 11
• Harassing communications was reported on Cross Street.
Sept. 8
• Theft was reported on Ross Road.
Sept. 6
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
• Domestic violence was reported on Kelly Fitzpatrick Road.
Sept. 11
• Harassing communications was reported on Cross Street.
Sept. 8
• Theft was reported on Ross Road.
Sept. 6
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
• Domestic violence was reported on Kelly Fitzpatrick Road.
Plentiful sunshine. High 84F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Mainly clear. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High 86F. Winds light and variable.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription