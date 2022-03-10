Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT TO 10 AM CDT SUNDAY... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub freezing temperatures as low as 23 on Saturday morning and 19 on Sunday morning expected. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Alabama. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight CST tonight to 10 AM CDT Sunday. For the Wind Advisory, from midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some areas in the northern portions of central Alabama may not go above freezing all day on Saturday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&