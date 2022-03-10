Wetumpka is on everyone’s radar.
Hometown Takeover has brought growth, visitors and new industry.
While Los Angeles based BELLA+CANVAS just announced its opening a high-tech textile plant in Wetumpka, it’s presence is already in town.
“[Thursday] I was downtown in one of our merchants and happened to notice in the shop she carries this line,” Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis said. “It’s one of the products they will be producing and it's already on the shelves of some of our stores in downtown.”
Willis said he has met with company officials and the product of the plant will be different from the textiles produced in the area in the past.
“They are not screen printed,” Willis said. “They are down with the old block and paint thing. It’s a unique method they use and we’re happy to have them here.”
Willis said officials have been working hard for almost a decade to find another tenant for the building.
“We have been marketing through the county and the state the old Russell facility for a number of years,” Willis said. “Phoenix came in and purchased the property about a year ago. It gives us the opportunity to continue marketing it. The state was a great help to us in bringing this factory here to Wetumpka.”
Willis said Wetumpka’s uniqueness attracted BELLA+CANVAS to town.
“The president of the company said they looked everywhere,” Willis said. “The president of the company said they chose Wetumpka. We are happy with that because the building has been sitting there unused for a number of years.”
Willis said Wetumpka has seen its bumps and bruises through recessions and the team has helped bring Wetumpka to everyone’s attention.
“We had to climb out of a lot of holes and ditches to get where we are today,” Willis said. “We have a lot of people who are part of this and help move Wetumpka forward.”
Willis said the average pay of $46,000 for the company’s 557 workers will help Wetumpka and Elmore County.
“It is a wonderful boost to our economy here,” Willis said. “The county, economic development, we have all been involved. It’s a great day for us. We know it's going to be a wonderful partnership between all of us. We appreciate all the jobs.”
BELLA+CANVAS isn’t the only thing about to come alive along Highway 14 just west of Wetumpka. Willis said good things are coming to the property adjacent to the 890,000 square foot building.
“I have in my hand a permit request for the development of a new subdivision,” Willis said. “It will have between 120 and 130 new rooftops which we need badly.”
Willis said he is happy to see the positive announcements of the last couple of years — many coming on the heels of Hometown Takeover, even months after the show aired.
“[Wednesday] I was in a meeting with eight mayors from throughout Alabama,” Willis said. “Wetumpka is a hotspot,” Willis said. “Everybody is talking about Wetumpka. We want to keep it going. [Thursday] I was downtown, the big buses are still rolling — unloading about 80 people downtown [Thursday]. We love that and see people come and enjoy Wetumpka.”