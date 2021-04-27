Ingram State Technical College graduate Johnny D. Edwards was one of 47 Alabama Community College System students named to the 2021 All Alabama Academic Team, according to Neil Scott, ACCS director of strategic enrollment management.
“The All Alabama Academic Team award honors academic excellence combined with leadership and service to the community,” Scott said.
Each student named to the team receives a $1,000 scholarship from the All Alabama Foundation for use at any public or private college in the state.
ACCS Chancellor Jimmy Baker commended the honorees, acknowledging their “commitment to excellence in work” and saying he was confident they would make a great contribution to the improvement of the state.
Edwards, a native of Alexander City, graduated from ISTC with a certificate in Diesel Mechanics. Instructor Randy Hull then invited Edwards to participate in the college’s Instructional Aide Program, helping other students while continuing to build his skills. “Johnny was an exceptional student,” Hull said. “He came into the program with almost no experience, and by the time he graduated he could take a project from start to finish on his own.”
In addition to graduating from the Diesel Mechanics program, Edwards was selected for membership in the Beta Psi Gamma chapter of Phi Theta Kappa. The international honor society helps students develop professional and leadership skills.
When asked about his plans for the future, Edwards said he wants to further his education, earning a degree in business management.
“My ultimate goal is to use my skills and education to open and run my own business,” he said.
Edwards is also looking forward to mentoring others, sharing his life experiences in the hope others will be motivated to become the best version of themselves.
Ingram State Technical College is a fully accredited member of the Alabama Community College System providing adult education, GED preparation and testing, career technical education and job placement assistance to a 100% incarcerated student population.