Rep. Charlotte Meadows has awarded Ingram State Technical College students with a $6,250 Community Services grant.
ISTC president Annette Funderburk thanked Meadows for her generous gift, which came from funds allocated to each legislator for public education purposes.
“We appreciate Representative Meadows’ generous support of Ingram,” Funderburk said. “Her grant will make a real difference for our students.”
Funderburk said the grant would be used to purchase equipment for Industrial Systems Technology, ISTC’s newest career technical training program. The program, which opened in 2018, prepares students for a variety of careers related to industrial maintenance.
“This program was developed in response to industry demand,” she explained, “and it has been well very received by students and employers. Rep. Meadows’ Community Service grant will allow us to continue to enhance the student’s learning experience.”