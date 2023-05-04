The “forward thinking” Elmore County Schools Child Nutrition Program (CNP) Director Cacyce Davis has been named Alabama School Nutrition Association’s (ASNA) Director of the Year.
Davis has led several changes for the child nutrition program at Elmore County Schools over the last several years. Those changes have improved student participation and improved the quality of food served from Elmore County Schools’ lunchrooms. But Davis won’t take any credit. In fact, she took 19 managers and assistant managers to the annual ASNA conference at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center.
“I really don’t like attention on me,” Davis said. “That award, it’s our team that deserves the award.”
The award was given to Davis at the ASNA annual convention where the focus this year was on using innovation. The Elmore County Child Nutrition Program “Hot Spot” mobile kitchen was there to show the state’s first of a kind ability to meet federal nutritional guidelines in a unique environment.
“It was great,” Davis said. “We had two different sessions. I taught a class taking them through what our processes have been.”
The kitchen was used to feed conference attendees brisket tacos.
Elmore County Schools Superintendent Richard Dennis made the trip to Birmingham to see Davis receive the award, and was very proud to see the recognition the entire Elmore County Schools CNP program received.
“When you drive up to the civic center in Birmingham and see the Elmore County food trailer sitting out front it is amazing,” Dennis said. “It goes to show we are doing great things in the CNP program.”
Dennis said the mobile kitchen is only one of many things Davis has done that got her the state award.
“Elmore County really stepped up to the table during COVID,” Dennis said. “She was one of the first directors in the state to react to food distribution on the scale that we did it. It was massive.
There were millions of meals served during COVID. It helped us tremendously to get food to our community.”
The COVID-19 pandemic also gave Elmore County Schools a chance to centralize some of its CNP warehousing. Dennis said a conversation with a parent at the Elmore County Night of Bands saw the county purchasing two freezers intended to house COVID-19 vaccines at a great discount.
Davis was able to use the facility to house fruits, meats and vegetables grown within the state that might not be available to all the county’s cafeterias.
“We were able to order hydroponically grown lettuce from Auburn,” Davis said. “It is the most beautiful lettuce. Before we had lettuce that came from California. You can imagine the age of it by the time it got here. This is still heads of lettuce, basically a live product from the root. It has never been in dirt so it is easier to clean.”
Davis said the locally grown lettuce has two advantages. There is less waste making up most of the difference in the cost of the shipped in product and it has better nutritional value because it is fresher. Davis has also placed similar orders for collard greens from Lowndes County, watermelons from Elmore County and more.
Dennis said Davis took the initiative to take advantage of a state program bringing fruits, vegetables and even meat grown in Alabama to the table for Elmore County students.
“I understand we are leading the state on farm to school products like fresh produce coming in from farmers in the state,” Dennis said. “
Davis said while using products grown locally is more expensive, the program from the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries provided nearly $60,000 in supplemental funding last year. Now in its third year the program has been capped at $40,000 per year.
“If there are leftover funds we will be able to apply for them,” Davis said.
Davis said the products grown in Alabama have another advantage beyond nutritional value.
“It tastes better and because of that it helps with participation,” Davis said. “We get excited about those things.”
But Davis isn’t resting. She is hopeful to bring more changes that will benefit all — especially students.
“Seven years ago, we were hardly ever offering fresh fruits and vegetables from Alabama,” Davis said. “I would like to centralize salads and that way have less waste. We serve about 100 of those at each of the larger schools everyday — even in the elementary schools. Possibly we could centralize soups, taco meat, beef tips. With that I believe we can improve waste and we can control quality too. We don’t want to do anything that will take away from quality. We only do it if it improves quality.”