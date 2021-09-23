Ingram State Technical College graduates preparing to enter the workforce will have tools and equipment needed for success thanks to a grant from the Central Alabama Community Foundation.
The CACF funds were awarded to the ISTC foundation’s “Education to Employment” initiative.
CACF funds will provide resources for 20 to 25 graduates, including tools, personal protective equipment, licenses and permits. Additional funds will be used to offset the cost of industry certification testing for an additional 30 Ingram students enrolled in any of Ingram's 19 career technical training programs.
ISTC Foundation liaison Dr. Brannon Lentz said the Education to Employment initiative has assisted nearly 200 students and graduates, including Michael Johnson, a graduate of Ingram’s Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning program. Lentz said Johnson requested specialty meters and gauges to use in his job as an HVAC technician with a Montgomery-based employer.
“Michael is a great example of how we work to meet the student’s individual needs,” said Lentz. “Our goal is to help students feel prepared to succeed.”
Ingram State serves incarcerated students housed in correctional facilities in Elmore County and across central Alabama.