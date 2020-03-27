“I just kept thinking this feels really different from the flu.”
That’s what a 54-year-old local educator with no pre-existing health conditions said after testing positive for COVID-19.
Sharon Hauk, an adapted physical education teacher with Elmore County Schools, was informed by medical officials on March 18 she and her husband, Scott, tested positive for the coronavirus.
More than 700 cases have been confirmed throughout the state with more than a dozen in Elmore County as of Saturday evening, and Sharon Hauk said her experience has been like nothing she’s experienced before.
"It's like cold, flu and pneumonia in one," Hauk said. "The initial symptoms were a scratchy throat and headache. Then overnight and the next day I had a fever."
Hauk said no matter what remedy or medication she took, nothing reduced or masked the symptoms.
"Nothing seemed to make it any better," she said. "When the fever would come back, it was like having a migraine in your entire body. I totally lost the sense of smell and taste.
"The fever was the worst. The sore throat and headache were bad, too. I'm on Day 15 or 16 now. I just did not get out of bed for close to 14 days."
Hauk has a warning for those who are not taking the contagious disease seriously.
"Once you know you have it, there's a little paranoia," she said. "I want everyone to take it seriously and I want them to know it can happen to anybody. Once I tested positive, I contacted my doctor. I knew there was someone there if I needed them but I still feel like I'm on my own."
She recommends anyone facing this illness to rely on a pulse oximeter, which is a small electronic device that measures the saturation of oxygen carried in red blood cells.
"The fact I had one, there were times I didn't think I was breathing well enough," she said. "That gave me comfort knowing I could monitor that."
Hauk said she was prepared for the quarantine she and her husband have been under in case the coronavirus caused a shutdown.
"I have a large property and I also prepared and put thought into what would happen if we could not leave," she said. "We really have not needed that much. When you cannot taste any food, it does not really matter what you eat."
Hauk believes she caught COVID-19 from her husband who was exposed to it while on a business trip to Colorado.
"The way we've timed it out, five days after he was exposed he was showing symptoms," she said. "Once he came home, five days later I had symptoms."
Hauk said the positive test results surprised her and her husband.
"Even though we both suspected it, we were shocked," she said. "I am still surprised they even tested us.”
As for contact with people beyond the Elmore County Schools population, she mentioned her two grandchildren were going spend the night at her house before she knew she had the illness.
"That did not work out, thank goodness," she said. "Also, I am part of a group that studies herbs and I had been to a meeting. There were 20 people at that class Tuesday night. Once I found out I notified them."
She said she and her husband are both approaching the end of the virus, but they are not certain as to when they are cleared to leave the house.
"We received a quarantine order from (the Alabama Department of Public Health)," she said. "It's a little confusing, but from the day we had our test there is a 14-day quarantine. Once that 14 days is up, and you are three days free of symptoms, you are clear. The (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) criteria is different.
"I would prefer — if I was able — to take a test to prove I was not shedding the virus. I know the tests are valuable and hard to get."
Hauk said she has not received instructions from government agencies or the medical community on what follow-up steps she and her husband need to take in the upcoming days and weeks.
"Nobody has said anything," she said. "When I first tested positive, I thought UAB would contact us or somebody would want information. Nothing. Four days later after we got the positive test results, we got a call from the state health department. It was very generic."