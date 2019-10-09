With the rapid proliferation of devices connected to the internet that are in use at home, work and in public places, everyone has a role when it comes to one’s online safety and security and Elmore County School System IT services director Barbara Burchard and her staff play a crucial role in that locally.
The 16th annual National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCSAM) began last week. The message for 2019 is for users of connected items to own, secure and protect these IT-related devices.
According to a Pew Research Center project conducted Jan. 8 to Feb. 8, 81% of Americans said they go online on a daily basis. That figure includes 45% who said they go online several times a day and 9% who go online about once a day. Some 8% go online several times a week or less often.
These figures indicate people are online than ever before and protecting important information is vital.
The potential for hackers located anywhere in the world to potentially access sensitive information belonging to Elmore County Schools is the responsibility of Burchard and her department.
“Everybody has a fear in their job,” Burchard said. “For example, mine is a kid in kindergarten had his identity taken. When that kid turns 18, he cannot buy a car because someone has committed fraud.”
The county’s IT department is responsible for heading off fraud for the county’s 11,000-plus students and the schools’ teachers, administrators and support staff in a variety of different ways.
According to Burchard, for example, the department provides end user education on information security; leasing new hardware earlier than years before; offsite backups; monthly automated network patching; and strict content filtering practices that go above and beyond recommended best practices.
For one Redland Elementary School family, it realizes online safety does not stop when their daughter Sarah Odom leaves her fourth-grade classroom.
“Essentially, we let our daughter on certain websites but everything is linked to my phone and her mom’s phone,” Sarah’s father Freddy Odom said. “We use Facebook Messenger for kids so we can track who her friends and what they are talking about. We need to be aware of who her friends are online.”
Sarah’s mother Cindy Odom reminds her daughter of online dangers and is vigilant when it comes to monitoring online activity.
“I want her to have a healthy fear,” Cindy said. “I do not want her to take everyone’s word online that they are saying who they are. If we do not know them, she does not communicate with them. We just continually check to make sure.”
The awareness month initiative is co-led by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA) and is held annually in October.
Advocating cybersecurity awareness is a collaborative effort between government and industry to ensure Americans have access to resources they need to stay safe and secure online while increasing the resilience of the nation against cyber threats.