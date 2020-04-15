There are few things as frustrating as a slow internet connection.
That slow internet connection is made much slower now as restrictions are in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, which have resulted in people working from home alongside every school-aged child and college student residing in Alabama.
IT veteran John Capell said before solving the problem, people need to understand what is causing the slowdown in the first place.
“People have been complaining to me for a while now that their internet is slow,” he said. “Internet Service Providers (ISPs) have not planned for the utilization that’s in right place now. They typically assume that in the evenings a large number are using it for Netflix, but during the day it is catching everyone off guard because there are so many people on it.”
He said no matter what level of internet speed a home has, that number is based on burst speed, not constant speed.
“If you buy a 100 megabit per second connection, the ISP is really only guaranteeing you that connection in a burst,” he said. “They are not guaranteeing that connection 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”
Before spending more money on a faster internet connection, Capell recommends people consider other options. Two big reasons for slower speeds are the number of devices in a household accessing one connection and the limitations of the hardware.
“People who are working from home may be video teleconferencing and their kid in the next room is streaming Netflix,” he said. “Everyone is competing for the same bandwidth. Even if you buy a 100mb service connection from your ISP, your wireless hardware may only be capable of up to 24mb for the entire house. If the connection is slow, plug in that device to a hardwire connection.”
He said a simple way to increase internet speed is to move closer to the wireless router.
For large homes, he recommends installing a wireless mesh network, which has several access points throughout a home.
“Wireless devices can move throughout the house while being attached to that wireless network,” Capell said. “So those access points can spread the load being placed on it by multiple devices.”
A simpler option is to upgrade to a wireless router that has a quality of service (QoS) feature.
“What that does is it allows the owner to limit the amount of data streaming to specific devices,” Capell said. “You can limit the amount of bandwidth your son’s computer is taking up streaming Netflix while Mom can have more of a percentage of the bandwidth for teleconferencing.
Basically, it gives specific devices priority over other devices when those are all connected to the network at the same time.”
One feature of internet connection where a call to an ISP may be required is upload speed.
“Typically, in a residence you have asynchronous speeds,” he said. “That means most residents download more data than they upload. So, they may have 100mb download by 10mb upload. Now that people are doing video teleconferencing, that upload speed comes into play when you’re doing teleconferencing because your image and vocals are being sent upstream in a typically slower fashion.”
AT&T recommends some simple ways for people to speed up their connection on its website.
The recommendations include:
Using a web browser optimized for fast internet. For example, Firefox can sometimes lag because of extensions blocking pop-up ads. Chrome, on the other hand, doesn’t require Flash or JavaScript, which can slow bandwidth.
Frequently clear a browsing cache or cookies will also help improve speed. Just a simple browser switch can also fix the problem.
Make sure to add a password to internet signals so others cannot use a specific connection without permission.