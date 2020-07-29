The coronavirus pandemic doesn’t seem to be making the Wetumpka housing market sick.
The market is seeing a surge in listings and buyers continue making offers, according to local Realtor Belyn Richardson.
At the same time, she said it’s still a seller’s market because Wetumpka is short on inventory and houses are not staying on the market for a long time.
“(As of a couple weeks ago), the median is 53 days on the market,” she said. “ I can see a trend in days on the market going down. If you are thinking of selling, list it now.”
She said looking at sales of homes over the last year let her know the market in Wetumpka is active.
“In June of 2019 there were 271 homes sold in Wetumpka,” she said. “To date for June 2020, we have 264 sales and we have a few more days to go until the end of the month when a lot of closings happen. Looking at month to month you can see there is a lot happening.”
She said the median cost of homes is up from last year.
“The median price of houses is $209,257 right now,” Richardson said. “That is up like from last year. Not only are our sales looking good, but the price of our homes are looking good.”
She said new construction could be why the median price has increased over June 2019.
“A number of new homes recently came on the market located on Mulder Cove Court, Country Club Loop and some in Redland,” she said. “These are priced at $125 per square foot.”
She said homes valued in the $200,000 to $250,000 range is the most popular among buyers right now. Last year it was $150,000 to $200,000.
If you are looking to sell, Richardson recommends do the following to help it sell sooner rather than later.
“If you have the house updated, cleaned and priced right and you have a pool your days on the market are less,” she said. “Four bedrooms seems to be the most popular, too.”
Right now the median number of days a home is on the market in Wetumpka is 90.
“Even though mortgage rates are good, buyers are having a harder time pulling the trigger,” she said. “Some of that could be our inventory is low.”
Her recommendation to buyers shopping for a home in the Wetumpka area is rather simple.
“First, get preapproved and know what you can buy,” she said. “Second, you need that preapproval because when you see a house you better act on it. If you are an individual who has a hard time making up your mind now is not the time to be looking in Wetumpka.”
Richardson said she has seen homes hit the market and immediately go under contract.
“I have seen that a lot,” she said. “Sometimes a Realtor can see a listing and right away know of someone to go to who is looking for that type of house.”
She said a lot of interest in the Wetumpka housing market is coming from people who live in other areas.
“We are seeing people from Montgomery wanting to move to Wetumpka,” she said. “We have a good education system, good government and we offer a vibrant town and we have the river and the medical center. Crime is low. It’s just a great place to live.”