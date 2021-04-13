Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded more than $22 million to help Alabamians who are homeless or at-risk of becoming homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding will go toward helping citizens obtain shelter and other assistance to get back on their feet.
The funds from the federal Emergency Solutions Grant program will enable 15 regional agencies to provide shelter, legal and health services and other assistance to individuals and families who face losing their homes or are already homeless during the pandemic.
“The COVID-19 pandemic posed significant challenges for families around the globe," Ivey said. “I am proud to direct these funds to benefit those greatly impacted in our own state. These grants will support programs and organizations that are able to provide at least some relief to many who are without a place of their own or at risk of becoming homeless.”
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.
“Emergency Solutions Grants provide vital help to so many who find themselves in troubled times,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA supports Gov. Ivey’s efforts to help those most directly affected by the global pandemic.”
Of the $22 million awarded, the Montgomery Area Coalition for the Homeless Inc., which serves Montgomery, Autauga, Elmore, Bullock and Lowndes counties, will be awarded $1.7 million.
The Alabama Rural Coalition for the Homeless Inc., which serves Tallapoosa, Coosa, Macon and 40 other counties, will receive a $10 million award.