Gov. Kay Ivey made the short trip from Montgomery to Wetumpka to speak to Elmore County Republicans and seek their vote in the May 24 Republican primary election.
Ivey said her administration’s record fighting a “liberal Washington D.C." administration and leading the state through the COVID-19 pandemic shows the resolve of Alabama conservatives she wants to continue to serve.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the work our state has achieved in my first term in office,” Ivey said. “Here in Alabama, we hold God, faith and family close to our hearts as well as our conservative pro-American values. All of which I’m glad are a driving force of my administration.”
Ivey shared with the Elmore County Republican Party at their monthly meeting Tuesday what she considers some of her administration’s accomplishments over the last five years.
“We have created one of the best business environments in the country,” Ivey said. “We have the lowest unemployment in our state’s history. We have created over 50,000 good paying jobs for our people. We have been able to receive some $25 billion worth of aid and business investment. That sort of resiliency is something we all should be very proud of.”
Ivey said she has fought for election integrity and for the right to life.
“We have fought to protect unborn babies with the strongest pro-life bill in the country because here in Alabama, we always stand for the sanctity of life,” Ivey said.
During the pandemic, Ivey said she resisted the decisions to shut down Alabama.
“We have fought to keep our schools, businesses and economy open,” Ivey said. “One thing every American in every state has had to encounter the past couple of years is to deal with the difficulties of the coronavirus pandemic. We have also had to deal with the consequences of the Biden administration's failed leadership in Washington and the constant harmful policies that Mr. Biden and the mainstream media have pushed on the people of our state and nation. But what has set us apart here in Alabama Is how we have dealt with these challenges. We do not need to shut down our economy, small businesses and churches.”
Ivey said Alabama was unlike states across the country who “submitted to the Biden administration's dangerous vaccine mandates.”
“Vaccine mandates do not have a place here in Alabama,” Ivey said. “From the moment the Biden White House tried to push this vaccine onto Americans by force, I made it very clear that Alabama is standing strong against this unconstitutional federal government overreach. His mandates are dead in Alabama. We sued him and we won.”
Ivey said liberal education groups and media have tried to force the “racist un-American ideology” of critical race theory on Alabama schools.
“Here in Alabama we banned it,” Ivey said. “Let me say that again. Critical race theory is dead in Alabama and it's not coming back under my watch. In Alabama we believe in common sense. Common sense says agenda is not determined by feelings but by biology. That is why I banned biological boys from competing in girls sports. It’s unbelievable to me that we even have to address this topic but that is the world we live in today.”
Ivey said if reelected she would continue to take a fiscally conservative, small government approach towards the economy and fight for conservtive values.
“It is my firm belief that the greatest days of our economy are ahead of us,” Ivey said. “Despite Washington D.C. trying to bend states like Alabama to fit their image, I’m proud to say with full confidence that they will be unsuccessful. That is because here in Alabama we have dedicated Republicans like each of you and we are going to keep that way. Republicans in Alabama are committed to fighting for ideals we all hold dear and through our unwavering resolve we are going to make sure we keep it that way.”
Ivey is joined on the ballot in the May 24 Republican primary for governor by Lynda Blanchard, Lew Burdette, Stacy George, Tim James, Donald Jones, Dean Odle, Dave Thomas and Dean Young.