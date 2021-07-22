Ivy Creek Healthcare is lending its resources to help make a difference in the lives of Elmore County children in foster care.
The healthcare organization has indefinitely donated the use of one of its building located in Holtville to the Elmore County Department of Human Resources. The arrangement was made possible by Ivy Creek CEO Mike Bruce and Chief Operating Officer Amanda Hannon, and the renovation effort is being spearheaded by Kathleen Calhoun, a nurse practitioner at Wetumpka Pediatrics (an Ivy Creek clinic).
DHR director Michelle Wood said the warehouse-like facility will be used to house donated items for children in foster care. The facility will be called Ivy's Closet.
DHR currently has 85 children in foster care and is providing services for another 51 families where the kids are still in the home.
"We have a very limited amount of space in our main building; there's only two closets to store donated items," Wood said. "And often times people reach out to us because they want to donate larger items, like bedroom furniture, but we just don't have the space to store it. This will give us enough space to properly organize our donations and store larger items. This will make it a lot easier."
In emergency situations, foster parents might only have a few hours to prepare for a child's arrival.
"Our foster families never know what age or what size child they will be asked to care for next, so having a place where they can go to get what they need for free will be huge help," Wood said.
Ivy Creek marketing director Heidi Smith said the building is undergoing a total facelift and is expected to be ready for use by the first or second week of August. Ivy Creek's maintenance staff cleaned the building and on Saturday, July 10, the Serve Team from Montgomery's Church of the Highlands helped paint the interior of the building. Ivy Creek is providing supplies for the renovation effort and Lowe's in Wetumpka donated a washer and dryer.
Wood said diapers and wipes are always needed, but all donations will be accepted. Items like combs, hair brushes, toothbrushes and other personal care items are useful also.
When it comes to clothing, Wood said new or gently used clothes and shoes are needed for children 10 years and older. She said there tends to be enough clothing donations for young children, but very little is given for older kids, especially teenagers.
"We are so grateful to Ivy Creek for coming up with this idea," Wood said. "They've taken in it and ran with it. This community has been so generous to us over the years so I'm excited to see where this partnership will take us and the different ways we will be able to help foster care children in Elmore County."