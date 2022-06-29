Children entering the foster care system leave quickly going to the unknown. They grab a few belongings and place them in whatever is available — a backpack, sometimes even a garbage bag.
Ivy Creek Healthcare wants to change that through its Caring Cases drive where it is seeking new rolling carryon type suitcases. Ivy Creek’s Heidi Smith said the health system sees the need for the new suitcases for foster children in Elmore County.
“We work with a lot of the foster kids,” Smith said. “Most of them are on Medicaid. Wetumpka Pediatrics is a licensed rural health clinic. They take primarily Medicaid. We see about 85 percent of the kids in foster care in Elmore County.”
Smith said Ivy Creek works closely with the Elmore County Department of Human Resources and understands the need when children are removed quickly from a home for their protection. Smith believes the suitcases will help children caught in those situations realize they are loved.
“They come in having their few things in torn up bags, some are smoke-ridden,” Smith said. “It’s so they would have something nice to put their things in when they go to a foster home.”
Originally Smith said the goal was to collect 100 suitcases themed for children with Batman, Superman, princesses and nice, simple suitcases for teenagers, all with wheels.
“We want them to be age-appropriate,” Smith said. “It seemed like a huge goal to start with but I think we will pass it. They will be put in storage at DHR so they will be there when the kids come into foster care.”
Smith said Ivy Creek is accepting the donation of new suitcases at the Elmore County Hospital in the marketing department where a form will need to be filled out. From there the suitcases will be transported to the Elmore County DHR where children will be allowed to pick out a new case upon entering the foster system.
While the public is helping with donations, Smith said the departments of Ivy Creek are working on donations as well.
Smith said they want to complete the project by the end of August.
The Caring Cases is not the only project Ivy Creek has for the children in foster care. The hospital has Ivy’s Closet where a foster parent with a new foster child can pick out clothing free of charge.
“We also adopt the children in foster care for Christmas,” Smith said. “More recently we raised money to get each foster parent in Elmore County a $30 gas card.”