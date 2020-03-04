Jasmine Hill is combining nature and art for the Naturally Artful Festival in March.
“We are aware this is a time when people are concerned about our planet,” Jasmine Hill spokesperson Betsy Hosp said. “We know that everyone at some point in the day thinks about the planet.”
She said Jasmine Hill is a beautiful place where people can experience the arts and connect with nature.
“It’s time for us to step up and bring community, support the arts and support each other through nature,” she said.
The event will feature hands-on art activities and presentations by artists.
Visitors to the event will be treated to art on exhibit, painters at work in the garden, live poetry writing, music and movement in the garden, hear stories about outdoor adventures and learn of ways to reduce one’s impact on the environment.
Kicking off the event at 7:30 p.m. March 6 will be an interactive theatre experience to explore issues related to the environment and the role people play in caring for Earth.
At the varied festival offerings March 7, there will be a panel discussion exploring empathy as a tool for understanding and supporting each other, others and the planet and Jasmine Hill’s Healing Well and Blessing Tree installations officially open.
“The Healing Well and Blessing Tree came out of people coming to us and telling us of the heaviness with the racial past in this community,” Hosp said. “It’s very heavy and the history needs to be told and thought about. We also need a place for healing and respite. Jasmine Hill is the perfect place to come and contemplate.”
Hosp said these will be permanent fixtures at Jasmine Hill and visitors to the facility are encouraged to write notes that can be dropped in the well and placed on the tree.
On Friday during school hours, area students will attend sessions with storyteller and illustrator Lynne Cherry, who is also founder of Young Voices for the Planet.
“The natural world is just precious, and all of us need to be doing something to protect it,” Cherry said in written statement.
Cherry is known for over 30 children’s books including “The Great Kapok Tree,” “How the Groundhog’s Garden Grew” and “Flute’s Journey.”
Films by Cherry will run during the festival, and she will host a book signing on Saturday.
Jasmine Hill, considered “Alabama’s Little Corner of Greece,” features over 20 acres of year-round floral gardens and classical sculpture, including statuary honoring Olympic heroes and mythical gods.
A tour of the facility is accessible to visitors with disabilities and offers spectacular and ever-changing views, including a full-scale replica of the Temple of Hera ruins as found in Olympia, Greece.
This event is made possible by grants from the Alabama State Council on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts along with a team of volunteers.
Tickets are $10 per day or $15 for the weekend with student tickets at $8 and $12, respectively. Children under 6 are free.