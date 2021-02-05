Elmore County Public Schools’ Chief School Financial Officer Jason Mann is now one of only 23 school finance professionals in Alabama to earn the title of Certified Administrator of School Finance and Operations through the Association of School Business International.
The ASBO International’s SFO certification is an internationally recognized standardized assessment for school business officials. The SFO designation is granted to highly qualified school business professionals who fulfill multiple requirements, including demonstrating certification eligibility through work experience and education; passing a comprehensive two-part exam that tests competency in accounting and school business management topics; and adhering to the ASBO International Certification Code of Conduct.
School business officials who have earned the SFO certification commit to ongoing professional development, renewing the certification annually, and undergoing recertification every three years.
Elmore County Schools Superintendent Richard Dennis congratulated Mann on his achievement and said he’s been an asset to the school district.
“He has the ability to really think outside of the box and he’s great when it comes to removing barriers so that we can access outside funds,” Dennis said. “He’s also helped us with finding ways we can save money that we can then use for additional support for teachers and students.”
Mann is currently serving his fifth year as CSFO for the Elmore County Board of Education. Prior to Elmore County, he worked for the Alabama State Department of Education for five years.
As a member of the Elmore County team, Mann said he works hard every day to live up to the system’s mission statement, “Every student empowered, every student succeeds.”
Alabama ASBO has established an SFO Exam Preparation Program to promote the SFO certification and provide enhanced information and preparation opportunities for members. In 2020, the Alabama ASBO provided a series of exam preparation sessions for individuals interested in obtaining the certification with the goal of increasing the number of SFOs in Alabama school districts each year. In partnership with ASBOI, Alabama ASBO reimbursed the application and exam fees for each participant who passed the exam.
For more information about ASBO International’s SFO certification, visit asbointl.org/SFO.