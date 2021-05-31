The Wetumpka Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, June 2, that focuses on careers in the hospitality industry.
The job fair is set to take place at the Wetumpka Civic Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Chamber executive director Shellie Whitfield said the job fair will include hotels, restaurants and other businesses in the hospitality industry that are looking to hire. The event will also include Wharf Casual Seafood's food truck and snow cones.
The idea for the event was formed out of need.
"If you drive through our downtown, we have lines outside of our restaurants and sometimes our restaurants can't even open because everyone is so short-staffed," Whitfield said. "We went from being a sleepy little town, to being closed up from the pandemic and now to this huge tidal wave of tourists, and everyone's just doing their best to catch up."
On Saturday, May 22, popular downtown eatery Coaches Corner Bar and Grill was forced to close because the restaurant was so short-staffed and could not keep up with the demand.
As a result, everyone went to Coosa Cleaver, which resulted in the restaurant closing early on Sunday and remaining closed on Monday. A message on Coosa Cleaver's Facebook page said the restaurant's staff was "extremely overworked and needed a day off."
Both Coosa Cleaver and Coaches Corner are in need of good employees. Several other businesses are having similar issues.
"If you are in need of a job, if you are in need of a better job, if you're looking for something different, if you want to be a blessing to our community, come out to our job fair," Whitfield said. "The Chamber of Commerce is doing the best we can to help our restaurants and our local businesses, so you do your part too. Let's all come together. Wetumpka needs to work together."