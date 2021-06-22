With the current number of job openings in Alabama, there is no reason job seekers can’t have their pick of the best possible career paths available.
Central AlabamaWorks is hosting a hiring event on June 23 for manufacturing jobs in Autauga, Elmore and Montgomery counties. More than 20 manufacturers are set to participate.
Those looking for employment can visit the in-person event at the Wetumpka Civic Center, 410 South Main St., on Wednesday, June 23, from 12-4 p.m. A virtual event will follow on June 24 and 25.
Participating companies are hiring for numerous positions with various skill levels. The full list of partners can be found at Centralalabamaworks.com.
The Alabama Works Career Center bus will be on site to assist with resumes and applications.
“With so many career pathways offered in manufacturing, we are happy to assist in connecting our manufacturing partners with the workforce that they need," said Alabama Works Career Center Executive Director Gindi Prutzman.
Working in tandem with partners like, Cary Cox and the Elmore County Economic Development Authority, Central AlabamaWorks continues to develop the workforce pipeline needed in the tri-county area.
Central AlabamaWorks is a nonprofit organization established to work throughout Region 5, a 13-county workforce region in Central Alabama including the following counties: Autauga, Bullock, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Montgomery, Perry, Russell, and Tallapoosa.
The mission of Central AlabamaWorks is to facilitate a system that provides business and industry with job seekers and students who have received the education and training that aligns with their needs throughout the region.