State Farm insurance agent Ken Owen prides himself on the relationships he’s built within the community during his years of business. A testament to his dedication is the fact that he’s now insuring the third generation of an Elmore County family.
Monday marked Owen’s 50th year of business as a State Farm insurance agent.
“I’m just happy to have made it this far, to have met the people I have and to have done the things I’ve done,” Owen said. “I’m thankful that I got to come to Wetumpka and work with the people Elmore County, because it’s not just Wetumpka. I’m thankful for the work I’ve been able to do over the years.”
Owen, a Montgomery native, moved to Wetumpka and opened his insurance agency in 1971 at 24 years old. He was following in the footsteps of his father and brother who were both Sate Farm agents at the time.
“Back then when I started, all we had to work with was a rate book, a pen and a notepad,” Owen said. “A lot has changed over the years. Now it’s all digital.”
Owen believes the key to his longevity lies in the way he treats people.
“I treat everybody the same regardless of it they’re driving a Cadillac or an old pick up truck,” he said. “It makes me no difference.”
He offers all types of insurance, from auto, home, life, health and bank insurance. Owen said the hardest part of his job is when people die, especially children and longtime customers.
“Other than death, the hardest part is when a person’s home is destroyed and there’s nothing left but ashes – their home is gone along with everything they ever had. We just try our best to get them back to a normal life.”
Being a State Farm agent has also afforded Owen some memorable experiences. He had an opportunity to work behind the scenes on the film Big Fish, thanks to one of his policyholders. He’s also traveled to Rome, Paris, Hawaii and Las Vegas to attend company-related events.
Owen has been recognized for his work many times throughout his career. He was Millionaire Club Qualifier twice, a National Convention Qualifier three times and a two-time Legion of Honor qualifier. For the past 25 years, he’s been a member of the Wetumpka Area Chamber of Commerce.
Owen works alongside two team members, Susan Dageforde, who has been employed at the business for three years, and Teresa McCullers, who has worked with him for 35 years. Dageforde and McCullers handle insurance applications, claims and provide quotes.
Owen and his wife Susan Owen have been married for 53 years and have two daughters and seven grandchildren.