The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the location of fugitive Levonta Wheeler, 30.
According to a CrimeStoppers release, Wheeler, 30 is Black male standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds.
“Wheeler is wanted for two counts of felony domestic violence third degree criminal mischief,” the release said. “Court documents indicate that Wheeler destroyed property belonging to the victim with whom he was in a dating relationship.”
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers continues to take a stand against domestic violence and is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the location and arrest of Wheeler.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Wheeler is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers using its 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app. If anyone gives a tip, they are asked to make sure they receive a tip ID and password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question. A tip may lead to a cash reward.