The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating Joshua Barton who was last seen just after midnight May 18.
According to an alert from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Barton was last seen in the area of Gilmer Avenue in Montgomery.
“Joshua Barton is an eight-year-old Black male,” the ALEA alert said. “He was last seen on May 18 at approximately 12:30 a.m. wearing a white shirt, khaki pants and white, blue, and black Nike shoes and has twist braids in his hair.”
The alert asks the public to be on the lookout for Barton and those who have seen or have information about the child’s whereabouts to contact the Montgomery Police Department 334-625-2532 or call 911.