The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the location of fugitive, Jonathan Thomas, 43.
According to a CrimeStoppers statement Thomas is described as a black male approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall weighing approximately 160 pounds
“Thomas is wanted for second degree domestic violence assault,” CrimeStoppers said. “Court documents indicate that Thomas struck the victim with his fist, causing injury to the victim.”
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers continues to take a stand against domestic violence and is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the location and arrest of Thomas.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Thomas is asked to call the police or CrimeStoppers using its 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app. If anyone gives a tip, they are asked to make sure they receive a tip ID and password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question. A tip may lead to a cash reward.