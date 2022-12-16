The Montgomery Police Department is searching for a missing teenager.
According to a release from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, Chalysse Thomas, 18, was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 8 in the area of Sylvest Drive in Montgomery. Thomas was last seen wearing orange-colored pajama pants, an orange-colored shirt and a pair of black Jordan tennis shoes. Thomas is described as a black female who stands around 4’11” and weighs approximately 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of theThomas is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers using its 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app. If anyone gives a tip, they are asked to make sure they receive a tip ID and password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question. A tip may lead to a cash reward.